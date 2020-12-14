India's Pawan Singh re-elected on ISSF Judges Committee

Pawan Singh, the joint secretary general of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), has been re-elected as member of the Judges Committee of the International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, voting was conducted online and Singh received over 75 per cent votes to get elected for a second consecutive term of two years on the seven-member committee, a media statement said.

Singh remains the only Indian to get elected on this ISSF committee and will also become the first from the country to be a jury member at the Tokyo Olympics next year. ''I am grateful to the international shooting community, especially the members of the administrative council of ISSF for having faith in me and acknowledging my sincere efforts taken in the last term,'' Singh said.

The Judges Committee is responsible for the uniform application of the shooting rules, provides guidelines for the international judges, prepares and conducts courses for judges and jury members, approves applications for a judge's license and proposes juries to the executive committee for championships and games..