Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Two Sacklers behind OxyContin maker to appear before U.S. House panel-congressional memo

Purdue reaped more than $30 billion from opioid sales over the years that enriched Sackler family members, and the company also funneled illegal kickbacks to doctors and pharmacies, investigations have found. The scheduled hearing follows a far-reaching U.S. Justice Department settlement with the Sacklers and Purdue in October that faced criticism from Democrats on Capitol Hill and state attorneys general suing the company and its owners over the opioid crisis.

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2020 22:42 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 22:42 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Two Sacklers behind OxyContin maker to appear before U.S. House panel-congressional memo

Two Sackler family members who previously served on the board of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP have agreed to appear before a U.S. House of Representatives committee examining the nationwide opioid epidemic, avoiding subpoenas threatened by the panel's chair, according to a congressional memo reviewed by Reuters. David and Kathe Sackler reached an agreement in recent days with the House Oversight Committee to testify at the hearing, currently set for Thursday, according to a memo dated on Monday outlining the plan to members of the House panel from Democratic Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney. The two are among the Sackler family members who own Purdue Pharma.

Purdue Chief Executive Craig Landau is also slated to testify at the hearing, according to the memo. In a statement, Purdue confirmed that Landau agreed to testify, adding that the company has "consistently cooperated" with the committee. Landau's testimony will include steps that Purdue is taking to address the opioid crisis, which includes a proposal to settle widespread litigation from U.S. communities that it values at more than $10 billion, the company said.

Representatives for the two Sacklers did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The opioid epidemic has claimed the lives of roughly 450,000 people in the United States since 1999 due to overdoses from prescription painkillers and illegal substances such as heroin and fentanyl, constituting an enduring public health crisis. Purdue reaped more than $30 billion from opioid sales over the years that enriched Sackler family members, and the company also funneled illegal kickbacks to doctors and pharmacies, investigations have found.

The scheduled hearing follows a far-reaching U.S. Justice Department settlement with the Sacklers and Purdue in October that faced criticism from Democrats on Capitol Hill and state attorneys general suing the company and its owners over the opioid crisis. The Democratic lawmakers and the state attorneys general have said the deal failed to hold the Sacklers more accountable and faulted its endorsement of a Purdue bankruptcy plan to restructure it as a public benefit company. The envisioned new entity, while no longer controlled by the Sacklers, would still sell OxyContin, the company's addictive prescription painkiller that has figured prominently in the opioid epidemic.

Purdue in November pleaded guilty to criminal charges over its handling of OxyContin, which included defrauding the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and paying illegal kickbacks to doctors and a healthcare records vendor, all to help keep opioid prescriptions flowing. The plea deal was part of a broader settlement allowing the company to effectively sidestep paying billions of dollars in penalties. Sackler family members agreed to pay $225 million to resolve Justice Department civil claims that they disputed. They were not criminally charged.

TRENDING

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch PM Rutte: lockdown measures will last for period of at least five weeks

The Netherlands will go into a tough second lockdown, with the closure of all schools and shops for at least five weeks, in a government-led push to fight the coronavirus, the government decided on Monday.Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced...

Ivory Coast president calls for reconciliation after disputed election

Ivory Coasts newly re-elected president Alassane Ouattara has promised to establish a ministry of reconciliation and begin discussions with opposition parties after a disputed election marred by violence killed 85 people. Ouattara, 78, won ...

Mehbooba Mufti condemns attack on PDP leader, condoles death of PSO

Peoples Democratic Party PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday condemned the attack on her party leader Haji Parvez and also condoled the death of his PSO, who lost his life in the incident. Strongly condemn the attack on PDPs Haji Parvez. Jam...

Czech hotels and restaurants to shut again after just two weeks

Czech restaurants, hotels and indoor sports venues, which reopened from a coronavirus lockdown only two weeks ago, must shut again from Friday in response to a new rise in infections, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Monday. The Czech Re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020