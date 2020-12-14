Left Menu
Development News Edition

Conducting large-scale testing for COVID-19, issued directions for compliance of SOP: Delhi govt tells HC

The Delhi government on Monday informed the Delhi High Court that it is conducting large scale RT-PCR testing in the national capital and has issued directions to all market trade associations for strict compliance of Standard Operating Procedure on preventive measures in markets to contain the spread of COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 23:53 IST
Conducting large-scale testing for COVID-19, issued directions for compliance of SOP: Delhi govt tells HC
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government on Monday informed the Delhi High Court that it is conducting large scale RT-PCR testing in the national capital and has issued directions to all market trade associations for strict compliance of Standard Operating Procedure on preventive measures in markets to contain the spread of COVID-19. However, a division bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad listed the matter for December 23 for further hearing as they could not hear it today due to paucity of time. The bench asked Delhi Government to file a fresh status report on the next date of hearing.

The Delhi government, in its last status report filed on December 11, said that directions were issued to the market associations for strict compliance of COVID-19 guidelines. The status report said various measures were being implemented immediately after the meetings with the RWAs/MTAs including mobile van testing facilities. Masks and sanitizers were also distributed, the status report said.

It said that the Delhi Police were advised to control hawkers on the road and allow them on alternate days only. It was submitted that the Delhi government has also increased RT-PCR tests from 12,206 on September 12 to nearly 35,000 on December 10.

However, on account of homogeneous increase in the RT-PCR tests, in some cases, a turnaround of 24 hours was not achieved on account of structural and other associated issues at the end of laboratories. Due to these measures, incidents of COVID-19 have taken a downward trajectory and the number of cases have substantially reduced in the last 10 days in Delhi from 4067 to 1575 on December 9, the report said.

The court was hearing the petition filed by advocate Rakesh Malhotra seeking large-scale testing in the national capital to identify COVID-19 infections. (ANI)

TRENDING

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

Trial fails of ruxolitinib in COVID-19 complications- Novartis

Nayara Energy and Shell Lubricants ink strategic partnership to provide world-class offerings for customers across India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Healing is coming': First Americans vaccinated as U.S. death toll passes 300,000

An intensive care unit nurse became the first person in the United States to receive the PfizerBioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, calling it a sign that healing is coming, as the U.S. coronavirus death toll crossed a staggering 300,000 li...

Mathura Garrison to celebrate Swarnim Vijay Varsh

The Mathura Garrison is all set to welcome the Victory Flame for the celebration of Swarnim Vijay Varsh, an official of the army said on MondayAs part of the Swarnim Vijy Varsh, the flame is coming to Mathura to display the gallantry of the...

Baseball-Cleveland to drop 'Indians' name, start process of determining new name

Major League Baseballs MLB Cleveland team will drop its Indians nickname after 105 years, following persistent criticism that the name was offensive to Native Americans, the franchise said on Monday.The Cleveland team said in a statement it...

UP: 3 held for attacking police team in Mathura

Three men were arrested for allegedly attacking a police team and snatching one of the policemans pistol in Vrindavan near here, an official said. The police personnel had gone to Sakraya village on Sunday night after receiving a call that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020