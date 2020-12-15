France's Macron says mention of climate in constitution will be put to referendum

France's Macron says mention of climate in constitution will be put to referendumReuters | Paris | Updated: 15-12-2020 01:32 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 01:27 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday any reference to climate change in the French Constitution will be decided via a referendum.
"The reform concerns the ideas of biodiversity, environment and tackling climate change under the article 1 of the Constitution", Macron said after a meeting on the issue in Paris.
"It will be put to a referendum", he added.
- READ MORE ON:
- French
- Emmanuel Macron