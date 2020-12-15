Left Menu
France's Macron says mention of climate in constitution will be put to referendum

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-12-2020 01:32 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 01:27 IST
France's Macron says mention of climate in constitution will be put to referendum
French President Emmanuel Macron Image Credit: ANI

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday any reference to climate change in the French Constitution will be decided via a referendum.

"The reform concerns the ideas of biodiversity, environment and tackling climate change under the article 1 of the Constitution", Macron said after a meeting on the issue in Paris.

"It will be put to a referendum", he added.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

