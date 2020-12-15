Anti Corruption Bureau arrests Sub Inspector for taking bribe

A Sub Inspector of policewas arrested by the Anti-Corruption Burea (ACB) whileallegedly accepting a bribe from a person in Jharkhand'sPalamu district, officials said on Tuesday

Sub-inspector Awadh Kishore Pandey was the in-chargeof the Naugadha police check post under Vishrampur policestation of the district

The Anti-Corruption Burea caught Pandey red handedwhile he was accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a person onMonday, they said.