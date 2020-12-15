Anti Corruption Bureau arrests Sub Inspector for taking bribe

Anti Corruption Bureau arrests Sub Inspector for taking bribePTI | Medininagar | Updated: 15-12-2020 10:28 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 10:24 IST
A Sub Inspector of policewas arrested by the Anti-Corruption Burea (ACB) whileallegedly accepting a bribe from a person in Jharkhand'sPalamu district, officials said on Tuesday
Sub-inspector Awadh Kishore Pandey was the in-chargeof the Naugadha police check post under Vishrampur policestation of the district
The Anti-Corruption Burea caught Pandey red handedwhile he was accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a person onMonday, they said.