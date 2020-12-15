Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC seeks AAP govt, DDA stand on contempt plea over quake stability orders

The Delhi High Court has sought responses of the AAP government, the DDA and the three municipal corporations on a plea seeking contempt action against them for allegedly not complying with judicial orders on ensuring seismic stability of buildings in the national capital.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 11:44 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 11:44 IST
HC seeks AAP govt, DDA stand on contempt plea over quake stability orders

The Delhi High Court has sought responses of the AAP government, the DDA and the three municipal corporations on a plea seeking contempt action against them for allegedly not complying with judicial orders on ensuring seismic stability of buildings in the national capital. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan Tuesday issued notices to them as also to the New Delhi Municipal Council on the plea filed by lawyer Arpit Bhargava, who has claimed that the court's earlier orders on making the national capital ready to face any major earthquake have not been complied with yet.

The high court's earlier orders had come on Bhargava's PIL filed in 2015 claiming that the seismic stability of buildings in Delhi was poor and in case of a major earthquake there could be a large number of casualties. The petition is still pending before the high court which from time to time has directed the Delhi government and civic authorities to develop an action plan.

In June this year, after 11 minor tremors struck Delhi in a matter of days from April 12 onwards, Bhargava moved an application seeking setting up of a monitoring committee to ensure timely implementation of the action plan for strengthening buildings in Delhi. The court had, thereafter, issued several directions to the authorities to survey whether buildings in Delhi were compliant with the norms of seismic stability, identify non-compliant ones, take necessary action and also develop an action plan. In his plea seeking contempt action against the authorities, Bhargava has said that ''despite serious intervention by the high court over a period of five years'', the authorities ''have shown little concern for larger public interest and did not move an inch'' to formulate and implement an action plan.

He has contended that there has been a ''deliberate and willful non compliance/violation of various orders'' passed by the court..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong is becoming another Chinese-run communist city, says Pompeo

Hong Kong is becoming just another Chinese-run communist city, US State Secretary Michael Pompeo said on Monday, adding that the United States has challenged the imprisonment of Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai under the National Security L...

Indian Navy senior-most submariner passes away due to Covid complications

Seniormost submariner of the Indian Navy, Vice Admiral Srikant, passed away due to Covid-19 related complications at Base Hospital in New Delhi on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.He was the Director General of Project Seabird.Ea...

Trial for Regeni murder will reach 'shocking' truth, says Italian prime minister

A trial over the disappearance and murder of student Giulio Regeni in Cairo in 2016 is an instrument to reach the truth, which is expected to be shocking, the Italian prime minister said in an interview published on Tuesday. Italian prosecu...

Brisbane Heat, Lynn and Lawrence fined for breaching CA's COVID protocols

Cricket Australia on Tuesday confirmed that Brisbane Heat and players Chris Lynn and Dan Lawrence have been sanctioned under the CA Code of Conduct following the completion of an investigation into an incident in Canberra on Saturday, Decem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020