Protest will continue till farmers are heard by Centre, says Cong MP

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 12:27 IST
Protest will continue till farmers are heard by Centre, says Cong MP
Congress MP JS Gill speaking to ANI on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Protesting at Jantar Mantar, JS Gill, Congress MP from Khadoor Sahib, Punjab, said that his agitation will continue till the farmers are heard by the Centre. "Farmers are protesting peacefully. The government wants to divide them. The country's farmers are stand united today. The government is supporting capitalists instead of solving farmers issues. We'll continue our protest till the farmers are heard," Gill told ANI.

While at Gazipur border, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said, "The government should listen to the farmers. The laws should be made on MSP. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is also a farmer. At what rate was his farm produce sold, was it sold at MSP? Did he suffer loss or earn profit?... The government should visit villages and hold meetings." Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

