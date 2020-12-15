Up to 80 pc fine waiver for property tax defaulters in Nagpur

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation on Tuesday announced a 50 to 80per cent waiver on the fine imposed on pending property taxes. Addressing a press conference, NMC Commissioner Radhakrishnan B said under the 'Abhay Yojana' citizens of Nagpur will get an 80 percent waiver on a fine if they pay their property tax dues till 2020-21 between December 15 and January 14, 2021.

The fine waiver will be 50 percent if the property tax dues are paid between January 15 and February 14 next year, he said. The waiver on the fine is being extended to citizens in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

NMC's standing committee chairman Vijay Jhalke said the fine waiver on water bills will start from December 21 and continue till January 21, 2021.