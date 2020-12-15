Left Menu
Development News Edition

Up to 80 pc fine waiver for property tax defaulters in Nagpur

Addressing a press conference, NMC Commissioner Radhakrishnan B said under the Abhay Yojana citizens of Nagpur will get 80 per cent waiver on fine if they pay their property tax dues till 2020-21 between December 15 and January 14, 2021.The fine waiver will be 50 per cent if the property tax dues are paid between January 15 and February 14 next year, he said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 15-12-2020 13:59 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 13:34 IST
Up to 80 pc fine waiver for property tax defaulters in Nagpur
Image Credit: Pixabay

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation on Tuesday announced a 50 to 80per cent waiver on the fine imposed on pending property taxes. Addressing a press conference, NMC Commissioner Radhakrishnan B said under the 'Abhay Yojana' citizens of Nagpur will get an 80 percent waiver on a fine if they pay their property tax dues till 2020-21 between December 15 and January 14, 2021.

The fine waiver will be 50 percent if the property tax dues are paid between January 15 and February 14 next year, he said. The waiver on the fine is being extended to citizens in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

NMC's standing committee chairman Vijay Jhalke said the fine waiver on water bills will start from December 21 and continue till January 21, 2021.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Aim of J-K Apni Party is to do politics of truth: Altaf Bukhari

Jammu Kashmir Apni Party JKAP President Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday stated that the aim of his party is to do the politics of truth. Now its a time for politics of truth which is the aim of Apni Party. If we do not tell truth to our people the...

UNHCR praises Kenya’s decision to grant citizenship to Shona community

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, welcomes the Government of Kenyas decision to grant citizenship to 1,670 stateless Shona and 1,300 stateless persons of Rwandan descent who qualify under the law as Kenyan citizens.President Uhuru Kenyatta anno...

Bulgaria reports 2,095 new COVID-19 cases

Sofia Bulgaria, December 15 ANIXinhua Bulgaria has confirmed 2,095 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the countrys total to 181,544, according to data published by the countrys Unified Information Portal on Tuesday.The countr...

National Family Health Survey: India's population stabilising as total fertility rate declines across states

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, on Tuesday, released the factsheets of key indicators on population, reproductive and child health, family welfare, nutrition and others for 22 StatesUnion Territories UTs of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020