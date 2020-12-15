Left Menu
Two people booked for destroying polling materials inside booth in J-K's Poonch

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-12-2020 17:04 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 16:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two people were booked by the police for destroying polling materials in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Tuesday. The presiding officer of the Keri polling station in the Balakot District Development Council constituency informed the Gursai police station about the destruction of polling materials at a booth on Sunday, they said.

The application said that in the DDC election at the government high school in Keri, two people, namely Gafoor Ahmad, agent of Rabia Younis Khan (Independent), and Wahidullha Khan, polling agent of Saima Khan (Independent), attacked the polling staff and snatched ballot papers in order to cast bogus votes, the officials said. Ballot papers and other polling materials were torn apart by the duo, who later escaped from the spot, they said.

A case has been registered in this connection and an investigation taken up, the officials added.

