Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sanctioned Turkish defence industry chief expects U.S. ties to survive

Turkey's defence industries chief said U.S. sanctions against him and his agency for buying Russian missile systems would not have a big impact on ties and may boost domestic development, though the defence minister said the move had "shaken" their alliance. The sanctions, announced at a delicate moment in the fraught relations between the two NATO partners as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office, could affect contracts worth $1.5 billion to $2.3 billion, around 5% of U.S.-Turkish trade.

Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 15-12-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 20:21 IST
Sanctioned Turkish defence industry chief expects U.S. ties to survive
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Turkey's defence industries chief said U.S. sanctions against him and his agency for buying Russian missile systems would not have a big impact on ties and may boost domestic development, though the defence minister said the move had "shaken" their alliance.

The sanctions, announced at a delicate moment in the fraught relations between the two NATO partners as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office, could affect contracts worth $1.5 billion to $2.3 billion, around 5% of U.S.-Turkish trade. Ankara has condemned the measures as a grave mistake, but the lira firmed after their announcement, having been pressured for more than a year by the prospect of U.S. punishment for Turkey's purchase of the Russian S-400 air defences.

The sanctions avoided targeting Turkey's economy generally, focusing on its arms procurement and development body Defence Industries Directorate (SSB), its chairman Ismail Demir, his deputy and two officials responsible for air defence systems. They do not cancel existing contracts or prevent either side procuring vital defence needs - including parts for the U.S. F-35 stealth fighter still being produced in Turkey, or spare parts for Turkey's F-16 jets.

"We expect this will not influence our relations much," SSB head Demir said on Tuesday. "We are NATO allies. As they themselves said, there is cooperation with Turkey in many areas. We and they expect this to continue," he said in comments broadcast by state-owned Anadolu news agency. The so-called U.S. CAATSA sanctions, designed to deter any country from agreeing military deals with Russia, also restrict U.S. loans and credits to SSB, although that is not seen having a significant impact.

"We will find remedies for this in our own circles," Demir said. "The issue of developing domestic industry will continue, maybe more quickly." SANCTIONS "UNJUST"

While Demir played down the sanctions, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said they had damaged relations and called for renewed cooperation between the two allies. "This sanctions decision has shaken all values in our countries' alliance," Akar said.

President Tayyip Erdogan had earlier said it was upsetting that Washington had taken the step. The foreign ministry said Turkey would retaliate against what it called an unjust decision, and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the move in a phone call with his U.S. counterpart Mike Pompeo on Tuesday.

The SSB, while increasingly independent, relies on international cooperation for critical research, development and design in some of its hundreds of weapons projects, said Can Kasapoglu, director of defence research at the Istanbul-based think-tank EDAM. "It is right at the epicentre of this defence transactions complex (and) sanctions targeting its export licences can do real damage," he said, adding third parties may now hesitate to deal with a "sanctioned entity".

Ankara acquired the Russian S-400 ground-to-air defences in July last year and says they pose no threat to NATO allies. Turkey is the first NATO partner to be targeted by CAATSA legislation, and it comes as Washington seeks to discourage other countries including its Middle East ally Egypt from buying Russian military equipment.

Russian media have reported that Cairo signed a $2 billion deal with Moscow to buy more than 20 Sukhoi SU-35 fighter jets.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU takes on tech giants with tough rules to curb their power

Amazon, Apple , Facebook and Alphabet unit Google face fines as much as 10 of their global turnover and break-up orders for breaching draft EU rules announced on Tuesday aimed at reining in their power. The European Commission said its Digi...

Facebook, Twitter face British fines if fail on harmful content

Facebook, Twitter and Chinese-owned TikTok face fines of up to 10 of turnover if they fail to remove and limit the spread of illegal content such as child sexual abuse and terrorist material under laws proposed by Britain on Tuesday. Tech p...

Army colonel accused of raping friend's wife arrested

An Army colonel accused of raping his civilian friends wife of Russian origin after intoxicating her husband at the Officers Mess in Cantonment area was arrested on Tuesday. Col Neeraj Gahlot was arrested while trying to flee to an unknown ...

Majority of small U.S. businesses see worst coronavirus impact still ahead -poll

Most small business owners in the United States believe the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is still ahead of them, with half saying their operations would permanently close within a year unless the business environment improves, the U.S....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020