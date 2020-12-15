Left Menu
Army conducts webinar on modernising its equipment repair mechanism

The initiative webinar will help reduce the time for which critical equipment of the field army remains unserviceable awaiting some critical sparescomponents to come from abroad new or repaired, it stated.The webinar will also help the Indian Army to plan modernisation of its repair echelons in line with the latest technology trends worldwide and promote indigenisation, the ministry mentioned.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 21:32 IST
The Indian Army on Monday conducted a webinar to plan modernisation of its equipment repair mechanism so that the time taken to replace unserviceable equipment in the field is reduced, said the Defence Ministry on Tuesday. The webinar was conducted in partnership with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) and its three sessions were about the indigenisation and modernisation of electronics and mechanical engineers (EME) branch of the Indian Army, the ministry noted.

The webinar also talked about the use of ''condition based monitoring for repair of equipment'', it added. ''The initiative (webinar) will help reduce the time for which critical equipment of the field army remains unserviceable awaiting some critical spares/components to come from abroad (new or repaired),'' it stated.

The webinar will also help the Indian Army ''to plan modernisation of its repair echelons in line with the latest technology trends worldwide'' and promote indigenisation, the ministry mentioned. Lt Gen SK Upadhya, Master General of Sustenance, Indian Army, said that the webinar is a step towards meeting indigenisation requirements of the EME and the industry should assist the army to meet these requirements in a timely and qualitative manner.

