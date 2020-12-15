Left Menu
CCTNS available in 95 pc of police stations: MoS Home Reddy

The CCTNS, a pan-India database of crimes and criminals, is now being used by 95 per cent of police stations in the country and 93 per cent police stations are registering FIRs through the software, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 22:01 IST
The CCTNS, a pan-India database of crimes and criminals, is now being used by 95 per cent of police stations in the country and 93 per cent police stations are registering FIRs through the software, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Monday. Addressing the inaugural session of the second conference on 'Good Practices in Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) and Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS), Reddy said such integrated database concepts -- CCTNS and ICJS -- have become indispensable to realise the dream of 'New India'. The minister said that out of the total of 16,098 police stations in the country, the CCTNS software is being used in over 95 per cent police stations and connectivity is available at 97 per cent police stations, and 93 per cent police stations are entering 100 per cent FIRs through CCTNS, according to an official statement.

The CCTNS is accessible to the investigating officers throughout the country. The minister of state for home affairs said that it is a reality that crime does not follow jurisdictional boundaries and hence, the response to crime should also not be restricted by boundaries.

''Immediate recording of crime and the access of the information to all stakeholders is undoubtedly a key aspect of any effective law enforcement operation. This has led to the genesis of the project of CCTNS,'' he said. The minister said the Rs 2,000 crore mission-mode project has revolutionised investigation and policing with its massive reach and connectivity. It has also managed to connect police stations and other offices, even in the most far-flung areas, Reddy said.

Reddy said the ICJS takes data sharing to a higher level and ensures a single source of truth between law enforcement and judicial systems. ''The operational efficiency of the criminal justice system, without doubt, the ICJS is a force multiplier in this data driven world,'' he said. The minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stated that the 'New India' needs to be a combination of ancient wisdom and modern technology.

Under the prime minister's vision of 'SMART Policing', a new vision has emerged of maintaining law and order with focus on accountability, transparency, community-based strategies and efficiency, Reddy said. The two new universities, the Rashtriya Raksha University and the National Forensic Science University have been instituted with the vision to promote an objective and scientific approach in the criminal justice system. PTI ACB ANB ANB

