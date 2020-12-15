Left Menu
Raj CM expresses concern over mobiles being seized from jail inmates

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed deep concern over incidents of mobile phones and other illegal items being seized from inmates lodged in the states jails, an official said on Monday. which aid them in carrying out criminal activities raises a question mark on the security system of the jails, Gehlot said.

Raj CM expresses concern over mobiles being seized from jail inmates

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has expressed deep concern over incidents of mobile phones and other illegal items being seized from inmates lodged in the state's jails, an official said on Monday. In a video conference to review the state's jails, Gehlot asked the concerned authorities to take strict action against the guilty prison guards and personnel.

Prisoners having access to restricted items like mobiles, drugs, weapons etc. which aid them in carrying out criminal activities raises a question mark on the security system of the jails, Gehlot said. The jail administration needs to be more vigilant, he added.

The chief minister also said the system to protect prisoners and prison staff from COVID-19 should be strengthened further..

