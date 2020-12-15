Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan: 5 brothers among 7 convicted to life term for six-yr-old murder case

A district court in Jhalawar on Tuesday sentenced seven people, including five brothers, to life term for killing a 40-year-old man in 2014 over past enmity. During the trial of the case, statements of at least 23 witnesses were recorded and as many documented evidence was produced before the court, he added.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 15-12-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 23:03 IST
Rajasthan: 5 brothers among 7 convicted to life term for six-yr-old murder case

A district court in Jhalawar on Tuesday sentenced seven people, including five brothers, to life term for killing a 40-year-old man in 2014 over past enmity. The additional district judge (ADJ) court in Bhawanimandi also imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000 over each of the seven convicts.

The convicts had killed Gub Singh with sticks, iron rods and sharp weapons at his field in Karnaliya village, Additional public prosecutor Lokesh Gupta said. The convicts have been identified as Laxman Singh (56), his brothers Tej Singh (51), Pradhan Singh (31), Nepal Singh (43) and Bhadur Singh, and Dhara Singh (28) and Umrao Singh (49).

The police filed a charge sheet against them in October 2014, the public prosecutor said. During the trial of the case, statements of at least 23 witnesses were recorded and as many documented evidence was produced before the court, he added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UN experts raise concern over charges against US indigenous leader and rights defender

Nicholas Tilsen, human rights defender of the Oglala-Lakta Sioux Nation and president of the indigenous-led NDN Collective, is due in court on 18 December, charged with four felonies and three misdemeanours after he and others blocked a r...

Lloyd's, Parsyl to insure emerging market COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Lloyds of London and insurtech firm Parsyl have launched a programme to insure the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in emerging markets as drugmakers race to address the biggest global logistical challenge since the Second World War. The G...

Mobileye looks to build its own lidar to drive down self-driving costs

The chief executive of Intel Corp-owned Mobileye on Tuesday laid out plans for a self-driving car system for 2025 that could use house-built lidar sensors rather than units from Luminar Technologies Inc and cost a few thousand dollars. Lumi...

France's new coronavirus cases up, hospitalisations resume downward trend

The number of people admitted to hospital for COVID-19 in France resumed its decline on Tuesday, ending three straight days of increases as the country replaced a second national lockdown with a nightly curfew.Patients in intensive care - t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020