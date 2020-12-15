Maha: Audit deadline relaxed for cooperative housing societies

The Maharashtra government's cooperation department has extended the deadline for cooperative housing societies to complete their audits by December 31 and annual general meetings by March 31 next year. To hold meetings, societies can seek permission from the police or civic body, the department said.

It also appealed to them to approach the registrar's office to complete conveyance deed of residential housing societies at the earliest. The department asked registered private money lenders to apply with the office concerned by December 31.

Money lenders were permitted to submit applications by May 31, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government, by a notification issued on November 11, extended the application deadline to December 31..