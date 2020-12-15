Left Menu
Maha: Audit deadline relaxed for cooperative housing societies

The Maharashtra governments cooperation department has extended the deadline for cooperative housing societies to complete their audits by December 31 and annual general meetings by March 31 next year. To hold meetings, societies can seek permission from the police or civic body, the department said.It also appealed to them to approach the registrars office to complete conveyance deed of residential housing societies at the earliest.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-12-2020 23:33 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 23:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra government's cooperation department has extended the deadline for cooperative housing societies to complete their audits by December 31 and annual general meetings by March 31 next year. To hold meetings, societies can seek permission from the police or civic body, the department said.

It also appealed to them to approach the registrar's office to complete conveyance deed of residential housing societies at the earliest. The department asked registered private money lenders to apply with the office concerned by December 31.

Money lenders were permitted to submit applications by May 31, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government, by a notification issued on November 11, extended the application deadline to December 31..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

