Britain could ratify EU trade treaty after Dec. 31, but would be legally risky

"If both sides accept that ratification is done in a different way, that is theoretically possible," Rees-Mogg said when asked on a ConservativeHome podcast if a treaty with the EU could be approved retrospectively. But Rees-Mogg, a member of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's party, said that doing so would create a gap between domestic and international laws that would be vulnerable to legal challenge.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-12-2020 23:31 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 23:31 IST
Britain could theoretically ratify any deal it reaches with the European Union after it comes into force, but would face significant legal risks if it attempted to do so, House of Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Tuesday. "If both sides accept that ratification is done in a different way, that is theoretically possible," Rees-Mogg said when asked on a ConservativeHome podcast if a treaty with the EU could be approved retrospectively.

But Rees-Mogg, a member of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's party, said that doing so would create a gap between domestic and international laws that would be vulnerable to legal challenge. "I haven't heard anyone talk about ratification post the 31st of December," he added.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

