Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard charged with sex trafficking, faces U.S. extradition

Reuters | Winnipeg | Updated: 15-12-2020 23:48 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 23:48 IST
U.S. authorities charged Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard on Tuesday with racketeering and sex trafficking, alleging decades of crimes that left dozens of victims in the United States, the Bahamas and Canada. The charges were announced by Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss in Manhattan, the FBI and New York City police.

Nygard was taken into custody on Monday in Winnipeg, Manitoba by Canadian police after the United States asked Canada to issue a warrant under the two countries' extradition treaty. A lawyer for Nygard could not immediately be identified. Nygard has denied allegations of wrongdoing in previous civil litigation.

