EXCLUSIVE-Biden to name former Democratic rival Pete Buttigieg as transportation secretary: sources
A representative for Buttigieg also did not respond to a request for comment.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-12-2020 00:27 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 00:19 IST
President-elect Joe Biden has chosen Pete Buttigieg, his former rival for the Democratic presidential nomination, to lead the U.S. Transportation Department, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Buttigieg, 38, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who has never held federal office, dropped his presidential bid and endorsed Biden in March, helping the former vice president build momentum toward capturing their party's presidential nomination. A spokesman for Biden's transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A representative for Buttigieg also did not respond to a request for comment.
