Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K: Cadets being provided with specialised combat training at Corps Battle School

At Rajouri's Corps Battle School, cadets are being trained in specialised combat training, including detecting improvised explosive device (IED) and protecting themselves from any kind of casualty.

ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-12-2020 08:39 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 08:39 IST
J-K: Cadets being provided with specialised combat training at Corps Battle School
Visual from the training exercise. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

At Rajouri's Corps Battle School, cadets are being trained in specialised combat training, including detecting improvised explosive device (IED) and protecting themselves from any kind of casualty. The cadets are being trained to protect themselves from IED blasts and identify bombs, including pressure cooker IED and scooter IED.

"IED is a major threat in Jammu and Kashmir, our aim is to train our forces to detect IEDs and act accordingly, avoiding any sort of causality. We have different IED models and the forces are being trained to protect themselves," said an official. "Our rival can place any kind of IED bombs so we are training the cadets to remain attentive all the time. It can be anything, a scooter, toy etc," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Korea reports highest daily caseload of 1,078 COVID-19 infections, 45,442 in total

Seoul South Korea, December 16 ANIXinhua South Korea reported 1,078 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 45,442. It marked the highest daily caseload, surpassing t...

Business adversely affected due to farmers' protest claim traders at Delhi's Azadpur market

Traders from Azadpur Mandi, one of the largest wholesale markets for fruits and vegetables in the country, say that due to the ongoing farmers agitation against the three farm laws, their business has been adversely affected. It is certainl...

AIFF collaborates with FC Barcelona, FFA to hold online refresher course for instructors

All India Football Federation AIFF organised a three-day online refresher course for AIFF E-certificate instructors from Friday to Sunday. Danny Abboud from Football Federation Australia FFA and Jordi Fernandez from FC Barcelona attended th...

Interim report by Royal Commission into Abuse in Care welcomed

An interim report by the Royal Commission into Abuse in Care, released today, is a deeply moving record of the States past failings in looking after citizens in its care, Minister for the Public Service Chris Hipkins says.I welcome this int...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020