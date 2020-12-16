J-K: Cadets being provided with specialised combat training at Corps Battle School

At Rajouri's Corps Battle School, cadets are being trained in specialised combat training, including detecting improvised explosive device (IED) and protecting themselves from any kind of casualty. The cadets are being trained to protect themselves from IED blasts and identify bombs, including pressure cooker IED and scooter IED.

"IED is a major threat in Jammu and Kashmir, our aim is to train our forces to detect IEDs and act accordingly, avoiding any sort of causality. We have different IED models and the forces are being trained to protect themselves," said an official. "Our rival can place any kind of IED bombs so we are training the cadets to remain attentive all the time. It can be anything, a scooter, toy etc," he added. (ANI)