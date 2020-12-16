Left Menu
Telangana reports 536 new coronavirus cases

Telangana reported 536 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as per the state health department.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana reported 536 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as per the state health department. The State Health Department said the total count of coronavirus cases in the state has increased to 2,79,135 out of which 536 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The active cases of the deadly virus currently stand at 7,183.

The total discharged cases of COVID-19 are 2,70,450 including 622 new discharged cases. The state reported three deaths on Tuesday, taking the total deaths in the state due to COVID-19 to 1,502.

Telangana government has constituted four committees for the COVID-19 vaccination mechanism in the state. The committees are--State Steering Committee, State Task Force, District Task Force and Mandal Task Force. According to an order from Telangana's health and family welfare department dated December 11, 2020, the Telangana government has constituted four committees for planning, execution, supervision and monitoring of COVID-19 vaccination program in the state. (ANI)

