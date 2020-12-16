Left Menu
Three people dead as truck hits motorcycle in UP's Shamli

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 16-12-2020 12:56 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 12:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Three people riding a motorcycle died after being hit by a speeding truck on the Panipat-Khatima highway in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday. Waseem (24), Akram (40) and Shahrukh (20) were crushed to death by the truck near Panjit village in the Kairana police station area on Tuesday night, they said.

The victims were returning home from a factory, where they used to work, Circle Officer Jitendra Kumar said. The truck driver has been taken into custody and the bodies of the deceased sent for autopsy, Kumar said.

