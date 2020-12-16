Left Menu
Iran's Supreme Leader to hold first function since health rumours - media

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2020 13:48 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 13:40 IST
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is due to hold his first public function on Wednesday since rumors surfaced of his deteriorating health, Iranian media reported.

The media reports said Khamenei would meet organizers of events to mark the first anniversary of the killing of Iran's top commander Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. drone attack in Iraq.

