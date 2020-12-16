U'khand CM pays tribute at martyrs memorial on Vijay Diwas

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday placed a wreath on the Martyrs Memorial at Gandhi Park here on Vijay Diwas to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war

''The bravery of our armed forces compelled 93,000 Pakistani soldiers to surrender in the 1971 war. It is a significant day in the history of the Indian Army. I pay my tribute to the Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the war,'' he said

Others who placed wreaths at the martyrs memorial included Director Sainik Kalyan Brigadier KB Chand, Dehradun Mayor Sunil Uniyal Gama and Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi.