U'khand CM pays tribute at martyrs memorial on Vijay Diwas
I pay my tribute to the Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the war, he saidOthers who placed wreaths at the martyrs memorial included Director Sainik Kalyan Brigadier KB Chand, Dehradun Mayor Sunil Uniyal Gama and Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi.PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 16-12-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 16:15 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday placed a wreath on the Martyrs Memorial at Gandhi Park here on Vijay Diwas to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war
''The bravery of our armed forces compelled 93,000 Pakistani soldiers to surrender in the 1971 war. It is a significant day in the history of the Indian Army. I pay my tribute to the Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the war,'' he said
Others who placed wreaths at the martyrs memorial included Director Sainik Kalyan Brigadier KB Chand, Dehradun Mayor Sunil Uniyal Gama and Mussoorie MLA Ganesh Joshi.
ALSO READ
BSF officer killed in firing by Pakistani troops along LoC in J-K's Poonch
Pakistani rights group demands justice for Sheeza Maqsood, a Christian girl escaped kidnappers
BSF officer killed in firing by Pakistani troops along LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir: Officials.
DDC polls: Living here for 70 years but voted for local body first time, say West Pakistani refugees
BSF pays tributes to SI killed in firing by Pakistani troops in Poonch