Villager shot at in J-K's Rajouri

Villager shot at in J-K's RajouriPTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-12-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 16:20 IST
A 38-year-old man was shot at and injured by an unidentified assailant outside his house in Rajouri district of Jammu Kashmir, a police official said on Wednesday. Preliminary investigations suggested personal rivalry as the reason behind the incident, the official said.
The man identified as Ranjeet Singh, a resident of Draaj village, was evacuated to hospital and his condition is stated to be “stable”. A case has been registered.
