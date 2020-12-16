Floating nativity brings Christmas to Venice lagoon

A group of 60 plywood nativity figures floats in an open stretch of water in Venice's lagoon, with a church as a festive backdrop. Painted by local greengrocer Francesco Orazio, the figures have been planted on wooden stakes.

Their feet emerging for just a couple of hours a day when the tide ebbs, Joseph, Mary, the ox and the donkey surround Baby Jesus under a hut, as a wise king approaches. Shepherds, animals and other characters can be seen nearby as small boats sail a short distance away.