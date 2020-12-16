Truck driver killed, 9 IRBN personnel injured in mishap

A truck driver was killed and nine India Reserve Battalion personnel in a bus were injured in a collision at nearby Ariyur here on Wednesday, police said. The mishap occurred after the front tyres of the bus, carrying 50 IRBN personnel burst and it collided with the oncoming truck.

The policemen were on their way for training in shooting at Kanjanoor village in Tamil Nadu when the mishap occurred. The truck was on its way to Puducherry from neighbouring Kandamangalam village.

All the injured personnel have been hospitalised, police said.