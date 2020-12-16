Army celebrates Vijay Diwas in J-K

The Army on Wednesday celebrated Vijay Diwas in Jammu and Kashmir and paid homage to soldiers who laid down their lives in the 1971 India-Pakistan war, a Northern Command spokesperson said. A large number of Army personnel and ex-servicemen participated in the celebrations held at the Northern Command headquarters in Udhampur, he said.

Lt Gen Y K Joshi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command laid a wreath at Dhruva Shahid Smarak to commemorate the occasion, according to the spokesperson. ''While remembering all the bravehearts who laid down their lives for the nation, all ranks of the Northern Command reaffirmed their steadfast and lifelong commitment to their families,'' the spokesperson said.

''Their indomitable courage, unflagging zeal and dogged determination shall always be a great source of inspiration for all ranks of the Indian Army,'' he said. India celebrates December 16 as Vijay Diwas to commemorate its victory over Pakistan during the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

''The swift and professionally planned operations executed by the Indian armed forces led to one of the greatest military victories recorded in the annals of world history,'' the spokesperson said. ''This historic victory signifies a unique and unparalleled feat wherein our forces fought selflessly for a just and noble cause of liberation of the people of erstwhile East Pakistan and the creation of a sovereign and independent Bangladesh,'' he added.

On this day in 1971, 93,000 Pakistani soldiers had surrendered before the Indian Army. Vijay Diwas was also commemorated at Nagrota Garrison.

''White Knight Corps Commander Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar laid a wreath at Ashwamedh Shaurya Sthal War Memorial to honour the valiant martyrs of Army,'' a defence spokesperson said. Officers and jawans of White Knight Corps also paid homage to the soldiers who fought in the war, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Lt Gen Kumar exhorted the troops of White Knight Corps to be ''ever-ready'' to face any challenges with grit, determination and valour and emerge victorious. In a separate function held at the headquarters of Tiger Division, General Officer Commanding Maj Gen Vijay B Nair led the division in paying tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the 1971 war.

Maj Gen Nair also exhorted all ranks to maintain a high standard of preparedness to face any challenge, the spokesperson said..