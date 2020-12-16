Left Menu
Panchkula, Ambala have 100% functional tap connections in rural households

Singh said while Panchkula has 34,433 FHTCs in four blocks Pinjore, Raipur Rani, Morni and Barwala, Ambala has 1,19,431 FHTCs in six blocks -- Ambala I, Ambala II, Barara, Shahzadpur, Naraingarh and Saha.He said the Public Health Engineering Department has actively strategised the entire programme and as a result, Haryana has provided FHTCs to more than 80 per cent rural households of the state.

Panchkula and Ambala in Haryana have 100 per cent functional tap connections in rural households under the Jal Jeevan Mission, an official said on Wednesday. These two districts have bagged the title of 'Har Ghar Nal Se Jal' districts under the Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims to ensure access to sustainable drinking water through piped water connection to every rural household by 2024, Additional Chief Secretary of Public Health Engineering Department Devender Singh said.

He said Haryana is fully aligned with the Union government in this flagship programme and committed to provide Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC) to every rural household in the state by December 2022, way ahead of the national target of 2024. Singh said while Panchkula has 34,433 FHTCs in four blocks Pinjore, Raipur Rani, Morni and Barwala, Ambala has 1,19,431 FHTCs in six blocks -- Ambala I, Ambala II, Barara, Shahzadpur, Naraingarh and Saha.

He said the Public Health Engineering Department has actively strategised the entire programme and as a result, Haryana has provided FHTCs to more than 80 per cent rural households of the state. The additional chief secretary said as per annual action plan, it was targeted to achieve one district with 100 per cent FHTC by January 26, 2021.

''However, with the active contribution of staff under the guidance of the engineer-in-chief, Public Health Engineering Department, this milestone has been achieved earlier well before the target date,'' he said..

