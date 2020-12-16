SC notice to Centre on plea against regularisation of illegal constructions

Left Menu
The Supreme Court Wednesday sought response from the Centre and others on a plea to take action against regularisation of illegal constructions resulting in massive corruption and damage to natural resourcesA bench Justices L Nageswara Rao, Hemant Gupta and Ajay Rastogi issued notice to the Ministry of Environment and Forests, Housing and Urban Affairs, CBI, National Disaster Management Authority and Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh governmentsThe apex court was hearing a petition filed by social worker Juvvadi Sagar Rao alleging that Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh governments have been implementing regularisation of illegal layouts in their respective states.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 19:16 IST
The Supreme Court Wednesday sought response from the Centre and others on a plea to take action against regularisation of illegal constructions resulting in massive corruption and damage to natural resources

A bench Justices L Nageswara Rao, Hemant Gupta and Ajay Rastogi issued notice to the Ministry of Environment and Forests, Housing and Urban Affairs, CBI, National Disaster Management Authority and Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh governments

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by social worker Juvvadi Sagar Rao alleging that Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh governments have been implementing regularisation of illegal layouts in their respective states. The petition alleged that state governments are regularising the illegal act committed by real estate mafia with the help of government officials in the respondent states. The plea filed through advocate Sravan Kumar contended that the states have witnessed severe urban flooding, unregulated growth, traffic jams, shortage in drainage system etc which have cause irreparable loss to the public and private properties besides loss of life. ''But the authorities ignored the serious disasters faced by them due to unregulated urban growth in the Respondent State. The authorities again issued Notifications for regularization of illegal layouts, unauthorised colonies. ''This is gross violation of rule of law, building rules etc. The act of respondents will encourage illegal layouts and discourage the citizens who have followed the rule of law. State of Telangana, particularly Hyderabad city and Warangal have faced severe flooding due to unplanned development,'' the plea said.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

