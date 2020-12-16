Left Menu
3 shot dead after a clash over land dispute in Haryana

Three people were shot dead while two injured in a clash between two groups over a land dispute in Haryanas Karnal district on Wednesday, police said. A police official of the Munak police station in Karnal said the incident took place in Gagsina village.Three people died in the incident when members of the rival group opened fire on them, he said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-12-2020 20:49 IST
Three people were shot dead while two injured in a clash between two groups over a land dispute in Haryana's Karnal district on Wednesday, police said. A police official of the Munak police station in Karnal said the incident took place in Gagsina village.

''Three people died in the incident when members of the rival group opened fire on them,” he said. A case has been registered and an investigation is on, he said.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

