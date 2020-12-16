3 shot dead after a clash over land dispute in Haryana
Three people were shot dead while two injured in a clash between two groups over a land dispute in Haryanas Karnal district on Wednesday, police said. A police official of the Munak police station in Karnal said the incident took place in Gagsina village.Three people died in the incident when members of the rival group opened fire on them, he said.PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-12-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 20:49 IST
''Three people died in the incident when members of the rival group opened fire on them,” he said. A case has been registered and an investigation is on, he said.