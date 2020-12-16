Nigeria to immediately reopen four land borders -cabinet statement

... ...
The condition of Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a Gurgaon hospital, is stable, according to an official statement Wednesday. Vij, 67, was shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon Tuesday evening....
A health worker in Alaska had a serious allergic reaction after getting Pfizer Incs coronavirus vaccine, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing three people familiar with reports of the persons health. The allergic reaction occurr...
The Goa cabinet on Wednesday decided to recommend to the Governor that a five-day long session of the Legislative Assembly be held from January 25. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant gave this information.The cabinet took a decision to recommend ...
The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 1,06,160 on Wednesday with the addition of 407 new patients, health officials said. The virus claimed 11 more lives which took the death toll in the district to 1,886, th...