India won 1971 war in just 13 days: Southern Command GOC-in-C

Lt Gen C P Mohanty, GOC-in-C of the Southern Command on Wednesday said that in the 1971 war, India achieved victory in just 13 days, which resulted in a complete surrender of the Pakistani forces and led to the creation of Bangladesh. India celebrates December 16 as Vijay Diwas to commemorate its victory over Pakistan during the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

In a statement issued by the Southern Command, Lt Gen Mohanty, while remembering the veterans who fought in the 1971 war, said that they have written an ''epic saga of valour, grit, determination and bravery'' in the history of Southern Command and it was a ''matter of pride and inspiration'' for generations ahead. ''The famous battles of Longewala and Parbat Ali stand testimony to the raw courage and resolute shown by the Indian Army, which completely destroyed the adversary will to fight,'' he said.

He also said that the raid on Pakistan Town of Chachro carried out by the soldiers of 10 PARA Commando Battalion led by Lt Col (Later Brigadier) Bhawani Singh was another famous military action successfully executed then in the Southern Command area of responsibility. ''Southern Command is a battle-hardened and a battle- ready Command, well-poised and operationally prepared for undertaking any task in protecting the sovereignty of the Nation,'' he said.

On this occasion, the Command salutes all those bravehearts who had made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty for this great nation, Mohanty said. Meanwhile, Vijay Diwas was celebrated at the National War Memorial in Southern Command on Wednesday with the customary pomp and fervour.