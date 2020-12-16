Left Menu
Development News Edition

India won 1971 war in just 13 days: Southern Command GOC-in-C

Lt Gen C P Mohanty, GOC-in-C of the Southern Command on Wednesday said that in the 1971 war, India achieved victory in just 13 days, which resulted in a complete surrender of the Pakistani forces and led to the creation of Bangladesh.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 16-12-2020 22:24 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 22:24 IST
India won 1971 war in just 13 days: Southern Command GOC-in-C

Lt Gen C P Mohanty, GOC-in-C of the Southern Command on Wednesday said that in the 1971 war, India achieved victory in just 13 days, which resulted in a complete surrender of the Pakistani forces and led to the creation of Bangladesh. India celebrates December 16 as Vijay Diwas to commemorate its victory over Pakistan during the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

In a statement issued by the Southern Command, Lt Gen Mohanty, while remembering the veterans who fought in the 1971 war, said that they have written an ''epic saga of valour, grit, determination and bravery'' in the history of Southern Command and it was a ''matter of pride and inspiration'' for generations ahead. ''The famous battles of Longewala and Parbat Ali stand testimony to the raw courage and resolute shown by the Indian Army, which completely destroyed the adversary will to fight,'' he said.

He also said that the raid on Pakistan Town of Chachro carried out by the soldiers of 10 PARA Commando Battalion led by Lt Col (Later Brigadier) Bhawani Singh was another famous military action successfully executed then in the Southern Command area of responsibility. ''Southern Command is a battle-hardened and a battle- ready Command, well-poised and operationally prepared for undertaking any task in protecting the sovereignty of the Nation,'' he said.

On this occasion, the Command salutes all those bravehearts who had made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty for this great nation, Mohanty said. Meanwhile, Vijay Diwas was celebrated at the National War Memorial in Southern Command on Wednesday with the customary pomp and fervour.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Black Clover Chapter 276: Nacht vs Zenon, fights in Space Kingdom to continue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

97 new COVID-19 cases, 3 fresh deaths in Assam

Guwahati, Dec 16 PTI Three more persons including an infant died due to COVID-19 in Assam, pushing the death toll in the state to 1,007, while the tally rose to 2,15,042 as 97 more people tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, Health m...

Shivraj attacks Congress, asks on what grounds Rahul protesting against farm laws

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday once again attacked Congress for supporting the ongoing farmer protests in the country. While speaking at a Kisan Sammelan in the Rewa district of the state, Chouhan questione...

Health worker in Alaska had serious allergic reaction after Pfizer's vaccine - NYT

A health worker in Alaska had a serious allergic reaction after getting Pfizer Incs coronavirus vaccine, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing three people familiar with reports of the persons health. The allergic reaction occurr...

Shivraj attacks Congress, asks on what grounds Rahul protesting against farm laws

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday once again attacked Congress for supporting the ongoing farmer protests in the country. While speaking at a Kisan Sammelan in the Rewa district of the state, Chouhan questione...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020