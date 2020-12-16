Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suvendhu Adhikari alleges 'political vendetta' by W Bengal government, seeks Governor's intervention

Former TMC Minister, Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday wrote to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar alleging "political vendetta" by the state government and sought his intervention so that Police and administration are dissuaded from implicating him and associates in criminal cases.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 16-12-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 22:55 IST
Suvendhu Adhikari alleges 'political vendetta' by W Bengal government, seeks Governor's intervention
Suvendu Adhikari's letter to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former TMC Minister, Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday wrote to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar alleging "political vendetta" by the state government and sought his intervention so that Police and administration are dissuaded from implicating him and associates in criminal cases. "I am constrained to seek your intervention as the constitutional head so that police and administration apparatus in the State is dissuaded from implicating me and my associate followers in criminal cases out of political vendetta," Adhikari wrote to West Bengal Governor.

Stating that he had his career spanning 25 years served the people in all positions, the former TMC leader said that the change in his political stance was spurring those in authority to be in "political vendetta mode" against him. He further said that such "sinister moves" are antithetical to the Constitution. "Surely 'political bonhomie' with the ruling party or dispensation cannot be an essential prerequisite for enjoying liberty and human rights, as is the situation presently, " he said.

Replying to the letter, Governor Dhankhar said that he will be "taking expected steps." "Suvendu Adhikari former minister @MamataOfficial has by way of representation sought my intervention so that police @WBPolice @KolkataPolice and administration are dissuaded from implicating him and associates in criminal cases out of political vendetta," the Governor tweeted.

The All India Trinamool Congress leader, Suvendu Adhikari had resigned from the West Bengal Legislative Assembly today tendering his resignation to the Speaker. There are speculations that Adhikari is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) soon. (ANI)

TRENDING

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ugandan leader hands son command of elite military unit ahead of poll

Ugandas long-ruling President Yoweri Musevni on Wednesday appointed his son, a general in the military, to head the countrys special forces, a move some critics said signalled a possible escalation of opposition harassment. The east African...

China's moon probe lands back on Earth - state media

Chinas Change-5 moon probe has landed in the northern Chinese region of Inner Mongolia, the official Xinhua news agency reported, completing its return to Earth and bringing back the first lunar samples since the 1970s.The return capsule to...

WRAPUP 3-Fed promises to keep bond purchases going until recovery sees 'substantial progress'

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday promised to keep funneling cash into financial markets further into the future to fight the recession, even as policymakers outlook for next year improved following initial rollout of a coronavirus vaccine. ...

U.S. Congress could vote on $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill by Thursday

U.S. congressional negotiators on Wednesday were closing in on a 900 billion COVID-19 aid bill that will include 600 to 700 stimulus checks and extended unemployment benefits, and Congress could start voting within 24 hours, lawmakers and a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020