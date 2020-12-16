Suvendhu Adhikari alleges 'political vendetta' by W Bengal government, seeks Governor's intervention

Former TMC Minister, Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday wrote to West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar alleging "political vendetta" by the state government and sought his intervention so that Police and administration are dissuaded from implicating him and associates in criminal cases. "I am constrained to seek your intervention as the constitutional head so that police and administration apparatus in the State is dissuaded from implicating me and my associate followers in criminal cases out of political vendetta," Adhikari wrote to West Bengal Governor.

Stating that he had his career spanning 25 years served the people in all positions, the former TMC leader said that the change in his political stance was spurring those in authority to be in "political vendetta mode" against him. He further said that such "sinister moves" are antithetical to the Constitution. "Surely 'political bonhomie' with the ruling party or dispensation cannot be an essential prerequisite for enjoying liberty and human rights, as is the situation presently, " he said.

Replying to the letter, Governor Dhankhar said that he will be "taking expected steps." "Suvendu Adhikari former minister @MamataOfficial has by way of representation sought my intervention so that police @WBPolice @KolkataPolice and administration are dissuaded from implicating him and associates in criminal cases out of political vendetta," the Governor tweeted.

The All India Trinamool Congress leader, Suvendu Adhikari had resigned from the West Bengal Legislative Assembly today tendering his resignation to the Speaker. There are speculations that Adhikari is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) soon. (ANI)