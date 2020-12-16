Left Menu
Personally feel Adhikari will lose, ready to take charge of Midnapore district: Mitra

Former West Bengal Minister Madan Mitra has said 'he is ready to take charge of Midnapore district' after Suvendu Adhikari's resignation on Wednesday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 16-12-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 23:36 IST
Personally feel Adhikari will lose, ready to take charge of Midnapore district: Mitra
TMC leader Madan Mitra talking to ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former West Bengal Minister Madan Mitra has said 'he is ready to take charge of Midnapore district' after Suvendu Adhikari's resignation on Wednesday. "I personally feel ultimately Adhikari will lose. I am ready to take charge of Midnapore district and if the party wants I will stay there for three months at a stretch. TMC hasn't lost its ground," Mitra said while reacting to Adhikari's resignation from West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

Adhikari on Wednesday resigned from Assembly tendering his resignation to the Speaker Biman Banerjee. There are speculations that Adhikari is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) soon. Adhikari who had been disgruntled with the TMC had resigned from the State Cabinet last month. For several months Adhikari had been pursuing an 'Ekla Cholo Rey' (to walk alone) and was seen attending programmes in the state which did not have party's name or symbol.

The resignation of Adhikari, who is a prominent leader in chief minister Mamata Banerjee's TMC, comes ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls in West Bengal. Legislative Assembly elections for 294 seats of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held in 2021. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

