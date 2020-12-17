Left Menu
Odisha reports 351 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 351 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Odisha on Wednesday, Information and Public Relations Department said on Thursday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 17-12-2020 12:37 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 12:37 IST
Odisha reports 351 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 351 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Odisha on Wednesday, Information and Public Relations Department said on Thursday. With 358 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the number of discharged patients has increased to 3,20,208.

According to the government's data, the total count of cases in the state has increased to 3,25,147. Currently, there are 3,061 active cases in the state. Meanwhile, with 24,010 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, India's total cases have reached 99,56,558, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 3,22,366 total active cases in the country. The total number of discharged cases is at 94,89,740 with 33,291 new discharges in the last 24 hours. With 355 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,44,451. (ANI)

