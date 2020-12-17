China says U.S. accusations over meeting no-show are irresponsible

China says U.S. accusations over meeting no-show are irresponsibleReuters | Beijing | Updated: 17-12-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 13:05 IST
U.S. accusations about China failing to appear at virtual, senior-level meetings slated for this week are not right and irresponsible, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.
The top U.S. admiral for the Asia-Pacific said it was "another example that China does not honour its agreements".
