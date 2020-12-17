Turkey says France must change stance on Syria operations to improve ties

Turkey says France must change stance on Syria operations to improve tiesReuters | Updated: 17-12-2020 13:32 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 13:24 IST
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday Turkey could normalise ties with France but Paris must change its stance over Turkey's military operations in Syria.
Turkey has repeatedly traded barbs with France over policies in Syria, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh, and the publication of cartoons of Prophet Mohammad in France. Paris has led a push for EU sanctions on Turkey.
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagorno-Karabakh
- Mevlut Cavusoglu
- Prophet Mohammad