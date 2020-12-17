French President Macron to cancel Lebanon visit and other trips due to COVID-19

French President Macron to cancel Lebanon visit and other trips due to COVID-19Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-12-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 15:22 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron will cancel all his forthcoming trips, including a scheduled visit to Lebanon, after being diagnosed with COVID-19, a French presidency spokeswoman told Reuters on Thursday.
Macron's Elysee office had earlier added in a statement that Macron would self-isolate but would continue to work and carry out duties remotely.
- READ MORE ON:
- French
- Emmanuel Macron