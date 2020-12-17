Army recruitment racket: Four held in UP's Shahjahanpur

Police here have arrested four people allegedly involved in facilitating recruitment in the Army on the basis fake documents, an official said. Superintendent of Police S Anand said the accused had approached Khutar police station SHO Jai Shankar Singh for the verification of two candidates' residential address.

“On suspicion, when police interrogated them, they confessed to their involvement in the recruitment racket and were arrested on Wednesday,'' he said. Those arrested have been identified as Shahjawaz, alias Sonu; Mukesh Singh; Aniruddh Mishra; and Aftab Khan, he said. The SP said Upendra Kumar and Aman Kumar, both residents of Bulandshahr, had given Rs 7,500 each to Aftab Khan for preparing their fake address proofs and were selected in the Army with help of gang’s kingpin Aadesh Kumar.

Police have recovered fake stamps and other documents from the accused, the SP said, adding that a team has also been sent to Bulandshahr for getting more information about Upendra Kumar and Aman Kumar. Search is on to nab kingpin Aadesh Kumar, he added..