Left Menu
Development News Edition

Army recruitment racket: Four held in UP's Shahjahanpur

The SP said Upendra Kumar and Aman Kumar, both residents of Bulandshahr, had given Rs 7,500 each to Aftab Khan for preparing their fake address proofs and were selected in the Army with help of gangs kingpin Aadesh Kumar.Police have recovered fake stamps and other documents from the accused, the SP said, adding that a team has also been sent to Bulandshahr for getting more information about Upendra Kumar and Aman Kumar.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 17-12-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 15:26 IST
Army recruitment racket: Four held in UP's Shahjahanpur

Police here have arrested four people allegedly involved in facilitating recruitment in the Army on the basis fake documents, an official said. Superintendent of Police S Anand said the accused had approached Khutar police station SHO Jai Shankar Singh for the verification of two candidates' residential address.

“On suspicion, when police interrogated them, they confessed to their involvement in the recruitment racket and were arrested on Wednesday,'' he said. Those arrested have been identified as Shahjawaz, alias Sonu; Mukesh Singh; Aniruddh Mishra; and Aftab Khan, he said. The SP said Upendra Kumar and Aman Kumar, both residents of Bulandshahr, had given Rs 7,500 each to Aftab Khan for preparing their fake address proofs and were selected in the Army with help of gang’s kingpin Aadesh Kumar.

Police have recovered fake stamps and other documents from the accused, the SP said, adding that a team has also been sent to Bulandshahr for getting more information about Upendra Kumar and Aman Kumar. Search is on to nab kingpin Aadesh Kumar, he added..

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zambia president calls for bigger state role in mines

Zambian President Edgar Lungu said on Thursday the state must own a majority stake in selected mines to benefit the country beyond taxes, while also allowing private investors to operate in the sector.Zambia had been wrestling with growing ...

PSLV-C50 carrying communication satellite CMS-01 lifts off

Sriharikota...

Turkey won't step back on S-400s despite US sanctions

Turkey wont step back from its decision to deploy Russian air defence systems despite US sanctions imposed on the country over the purchase, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday. In an interview with Turkeys 24 TV tele...

Putin says he will receive Russian-made vaccine against COVID-19 when possible

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he had yet to be inoculated with a Russian-made vaccine against COVID-19 but would do so when possible.The Russian leader has gone to great lengths not to contract the novel coronavirus, running the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020