Hosakote MLA Sharath Bachegowda likely to join Congress

Sharath Bachegowda, an independent Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Karnataka, met state Congress president DK Shivakumar last night at his residence amid speculation of him joining Congress.

Bachegowda is an independent MLA from Hosakote constituency. However, he is said to be in talks with Congress and is likely to join the party soon.

His father BN Bachegowda, is a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party. (ANI)

