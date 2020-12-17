Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hosakote MLA Sharath Bachegowda likely to join Congress

Sharath Bachegowda, an independent Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Karnataka, met state Congress president DK Shivakumar last night at his residence amid speculation of him joining Congress.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-12-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 15:29 IST
Hosakote MLA Sharath Bachegowda likely to join Congress
Sharath Bachegowda, an independent MLA from Karnataka, met state Congress president DK Shivakumar last night at his residence amid speculation of him joining Congress.. Image Credit: ANI

Sharath Bachegowda, an independent Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Karnataka, met state Congress president DK Shivakumar last night at his residence amid speculation of him joining Congress.

Bachegowda is an independent MLA from Hosakote constituency. However, he is said to be in talks with Congress and is likely to join the party soon.

His father BN Bachegowda, is a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party. (ANI)

Also Read: Neccsary message given to Congress workers for gram panchayat elections in Karnataka: DK Shivakumar

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zambia president calls for bigger state role in mines

Zambian President Edgar Lungu said on Thursday the state must own a majority stake in selected mines to benefit the country beyond taxes, while also allowing private investors to operate in the sector.Zambia had been wrestling with growing ...

PSLV-C50 carrying communication satellite CMS-01 lifts off

Sriharikota...

Turkey won't step back on S-400s despite US sanctions

Turkey wont step back from its decision to deploy Russian air defence systems despite US sanctions imposed on the country over the purchase, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday. In an interview with Turkeys 24 TV tele...

Putin says he will receive Russian-made vaccine against COVID-19 when possible

President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday he had yet to be inoculated with a Russian-made vaccine against COVID-19 but would do so when possible.The Russian leader has gone to great lengths not to contract the novel coronavirus, running the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020