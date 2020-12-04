Left Menu
Neccsary message given to Congress workers for gram panchayat elections in Karnataka: DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Friday said that necessary message has been given to the party workers for gram panchayat elections in the state.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 04-12-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 23:59 IST
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Friday said that necessary message has been given to the party workers for gram panchayat elections in the state. The State Election Commission has announced that the gram panchayat elections for 5,762 panchayats will be conducted in two phases- December 22 and December 27 across the state. Counting of votes for both the phases will be held together on December 30.

"We have given necessary message to our workers for village panchayat election. We have a theory. We have to do our job. We believe in democracy and we will continue to give message to our party workers even if this election is biased," Shivakumar told the media here. He said party general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala will arrive in Bangaluru on December 6 and "will guide us and our leaders".

Commenting upon the corporator Abdul Rakeeb Zakir's arrest in connection with the violence in DJ Halli and adjoining areas, in which at least three people were killed and nearly 60 police personnel injured, Congress leader said, "I have seen Zakir's arrest in newspapers. I will get more information on this and give a response later." (ANI)

