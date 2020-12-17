Left Menu
CRPF writes to WB Police on lapses during attack on Nadda's convoy, seeks cooperation ahead of Amit Shah's visit

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has written to the West Bengal Police chief giving details about lapses made by the local police when the convoy of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda was attacked in Diamond Harbour in the state.

ANI | New Delhi, | Updated: 17-12-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 16:27 IST
Visuals from the attack on BJP national president's convoy in Diamond Harbour. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has written to the West Bengal Police chief giving details about lapses made by the local police when the convoy of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda was attacked in Diamond Harbour in the state. The CRPF, which is responsible for providing security to VVIPs like Nadda, has asked West Bengal Police for co-operation ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state.

As per the letter, the CRPF had asked local police to make proper arrangements for such protectees. Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visiting West Bengal on December 19-20. Sources said that in the letter, the CRPF categorically said, "During incidents of attack on Nadda, adequate Police deployment was not available."

CRPF has also given details about the incidents which took place on December 9 and December 10. On December 9, miscreants raised black flags and shouted slogans during Nadda's visit to the BJP West Bengal election office in Kolkata. The next day when Nadda's convoy was passing through Sarisha, Diamond Harbour, miscreants pelted stones, and several party leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured.

The CRPF gives protection to various VVIPs such as Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi etc. Forces are also deployed in Naxalite areas and in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

