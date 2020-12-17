Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lawyer shot dead on road in Greater Noida

A lawyer was shot dead by a man on a road near his home on Thursday in Greater Noida, with police suspecting it to be a fallout of a property dispute, officials said. He was shot at by a man who had followed him right from his home, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 17-12-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 17:36 IST
Lawyer shot dead on road in Greater Noida
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

A lawyer was shot dead by a man on a road near his home on Thursday in Greater Noida, with police suspecting it to be a fallout of a property dispute, officials said. Lawyer Fateh Mohammad Khan lived in Sector 36 and had gone to meet a client when the incident took place around 11 am, they said.

''The lawyer was on a service lane where he had gone to meet his client. He was shot at by a man who had followed him right from his home,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said. ''The incident appears to be fallout of a rivalry over a property dispute involving the deceased lawyer. We are, although, investigating all possible links in the case," Singh said.

The officer said an FIR has been lodged at the local Beta 2 police station following a complaint by the son of the deceased lawyer and a suspect has also been identified. Further investigation is underway and the body has been sent for postmortem, he added.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Six more former players join concussion lawsuit

Six more former rugby players on Thursday joined a class-action lawsuit against World Rugby, Englands Rugby Football Union RFU and the Welsh Rugby Union WRU which alleges a failure to protect them from the risks caused by concussions.Last w...

HC dismisses pleas by Tiwari and Gupta against summons in defamation case

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed the pleas of BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and party MLA Vijender Gupta seeking quashing of the summons issued against them in a defamation complaint filed by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Just...

Singapore: Coroner rules 2019 death of Indian worker in tower crane accident a misadventure

The death of an Indian worker at a construction site in Singapore last year has been ruled a misadventure, according to a media report. Muthaiyan Velmurugan, 28, was working at a construction site in Jalan Tan Tock Seng on November 4 last y...

Govt amends assessment guidelines for learning disability

The government has amended the disability assessment guidelines and under the changed norms anyone who is assessed positive by the NIMHANS battery would be considered to have specific learning disability of more than 40 per cent. In a gazet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020