PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 17:51 IST
No approval for new building in Mcleodganj: Himachal govt tells NGT
Himachal Pradesh government has informed the National Green Tribunal that no new building has been approved in renowned tourist destination Mcleodganj in Kangra district. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel was apprised that Commissioner, Dharamshala Municipal Corporation after ground verification has reported that the civic body has enforced a complete ban on construction activities in Mcleodganj. However, approval/completion to 18 commercial units has been issued by the Dharamshala Municipal Corporation which includes online building plan approval for two commercial buildings and offline plan approval for four commercial buildings.

''The Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board has not provided any fresh consent to establish/ NOC for the Hotels/ Guest Houses in Mcleodganj and Manali. ''The HP State Pollution Control Board shall not issue the consent to operate new construction activities in Manali MC and McLeod Ganj unless and until adequate provisions for solid waste management and water supply are put in place,'' the bench was told.

The carrying capacity assessment of the Kullu, Manali, Dharamshala and Mcleodganj to sustain constructions was conducted by an Expert Committee and it was recommendedthat no further construction be allowed in Manali and Mcleodganj except government buildings and residential houses. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Himachal resident Ramesh Chand against illegal constructions in Kullu, Manali, Dharamshala and Mcleodganj in Himachal Pradesh. The NGT in 2017 had banned all construction, residential or commercial, in any part of the ''green, forest and core areas'' of Himachal Pradesh and within three metres of the national highways. It had also formed the Supervisory Committee to consider and evaluate the need for construction of building of exceptional nature and make recommendation, if necessary.

