Rajasthan govt approves additional budget of Rs 75 crore for canal projects

The Rajasthan government has approved an additional budget of Rs 75 crore for the development of three canals in the state. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot cleared the proposal of the finance department in this regard.

As per the proposal, an additional budget of Rs 75 crore will be used for water management of irrigated area under Phase-II of the Indira Gandhi Canal Project (IGNP). The work is in progress for the development of a pressure irrigation system in the command area of Nohar-Sahwa lift, Gajner lift and Kolayat lift canals under Indira Gandhi Canal Project (IGNP).

The additional budget will be used for the payment of some pending cases and for completing the ongoing works, according to a release. Similarly, the chief minister has cleared the proposal for sanctioning an additional budget of more than Rs 30.03 crore for the NABARD-funded project to increase greenery and forest area in the state.