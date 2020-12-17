Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan govt approves additional budget of Rs 75 crore for canal projects

Similarly, the chief minister has cleared the proposal for sanctioning additional budget of more than Rs 30.03 crore for NABARD-funded project to increase greenery and forest area in the state.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-12-2020 19:07 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 18:29 IST
Rajasthan govt approves additional budget of Rs 75 crore for canal projects
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@ashokgehlot51)

The Rajasthan government has approved an additional budget of Rs 75 crore for the development of three canals in the state. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot cleared the proposal of the finance department in this regard.

As per the proposal, an additional budget of Rs 75 crore will be used for water management of irrigated area under Phase-II of the Indira Gandhi Canal Project (IGNP). The work is in progress for the development of a pressure irrigation system in the command area of Nohar-Sahwa lift, Gajner lift and Kolayat lift canals under Indira Gandhi Canal Project (IGNP).

The additional budget will be used for the payment of some pending cases and for completing the ongoing works, according to a release. Similarly, the chief minister has cleared the proposal for sanctioning an additional budget of more than Rs 30.03 crore for the NABARD-funded project to increase greenery and forest area in the state.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Roku to carry ATTs HBO Max streaming serviceHBO Max, the streaming service from ATT Inc-owned WarnerMedia, will be available on the Roku streaming platform beginning Dec. 17, the c...

Not satisfied with work done by Commission for Air Quality Management, says SC

The Supreme Court Thursday said it is not satisfied with the work done by the Commission for Air Quality Management CAQM in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas, which has been constituted by the Centre to tackle air pollution. A...

Cooper Hewitt acquires two emoji that symbolise inclusion

The Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum has acquired two emoji that have helped broaden diversity for users of the tiny pictures, becoming the third museum to add emoji to their digital collections. The New York museum acquired the per...

Sahasrabuddhe given fresh term as ICCR president

Indian Council for Cultural Relations president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has been reappointed to the position for another term of three years. Happy to share that the rashtrapatibhvn has reappointed me as President of ICCRDelhi for another three...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020