Two youths from Tirupati drown in river, 5 missing in AP

Two youths from here drownedand five others were missing after being swept away in Pennariver in neighbouring Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh onThursday, police said

The seven, in their teens, entered the river atSiddavatam, 130 km from here, for a bath after attending afunction at their friend's residence there when the mishapoccurred late evening, they said

Two bodies had been fished out and an intense search withthe help of floodlights is underway for the five missingyouths, police added.