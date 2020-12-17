Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's FCA, under Bailey, failed on fund collapse - report

Britain's markets watchdog, when it was run by Andrew Bailey, now head of the Bank of England, failed to supervise London Capital & Finance properly before the fund collapsed last year, an independent report said on Thursday. The Bank of England said it had no immediate comment. Britain's finance ministry said it would set up a compensation scheme for LCF bondholders.

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 20:17 IST
UK's FCA, under Bailey, failed on fund collapse - report

Britain's markets watchdog, when it was run by Andrew Bailey, now head of the Bank of England, failed to supervise London Capital & Finance properly before the fund collapsed last year, an independent report said on Thursday. The demise of LCF left 11,600 investors in mini-bonds facing losses of up to 237 million pounds ($322.25 million).

Former high court judge Elizabeth Gloster said the Financial Conduct Authority's failure was due to "significant gaps and weaknesses" in its practices and policies. "The investigation has concluded that the FCA did not discharge its functions in respect of LCF in a manner which enabled it effectively to fulfil its statutory objectives," the report said.

LCF was regulated by the FCA, but the mini-bonds it sold to raise funds for small companies, were not. The report said the FCA’s "flawed approach" to where the regulatory perimeter lay meant that LCF was able to use its FCA-regulated status to present an "unjustified imprimatur of respectability to the market, even in relation to its non-regulated bond business".

"Responsibility for the failure in respect of the FCA's approach to its perimeter rests with the executive committee and Mr Bailey," the report said. The Bank of England said it had no immediate comment.

Britain's finance ministry said it would set up a compensation scheme for LCF bondholders. The FCA's new chief executive Nikhil Rathi said the report made "sobering reading" and he was committed to implementing its nine recommendations.

"We know that the FCA must make faster and more effective decisions, prioritise the right outcomes for consumers, markets and firms, and reform our approach to intelligence and information sharing," Rathi said. The FCA said bonuses for its executive committee members for the 2019/20 year financial year, which have been deferred, will not be paid.

Ahead of the report, the FCA made a temporary ban on selling mini-bonds to retail investors permanent from January. (Editing by William Schomberg)

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NHAI chairman gets six months extension

Sukhbir Singh Sandhu has been given six months extension as the chairman of the National Highways Authority of India NHAI, a Personnel Ministry order issued on Thursday saidSandhu is a 1988-batch IAS officer of Uttarakhand cadreThe Appointm...

Delhi records 'cold day', lowest maximum temp of the season at 15.2 degrees Celsius

Delhi recorded a cold day on Thursday as the maximum temperature dropped to 15.2 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal and the lowest so far this season, the India Meteorological Department IMD said. A cold day is when the minimum tem...

Snapdeal partners NPCI to enable doorstep QR Code payments for orders

E-commerce major Snapdeal on Thursday said it has partnered with National Payments Corporation of India NPCI to allow shoppers to make QR-based digital payments at the time of accepting delivery of their orders. The facility is aimed especi...

With no constructive ideology, TMC destined to disintegrate: Mukul Roy

At a time when senior Trinamool Congress leaders such as Suvendu Adhikari are leaving the party, BJP vice-president Mukul Roy on Thursday claimed that the TMC was destined to disintegrate as it was formed on anti-CPIM and anti-Congress plan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020