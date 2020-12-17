Left Menu
U'khand Police arrests 2 men from Tamil Nadu for cheating people of Rs 12 crore

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 17-12-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 20:29 IST
Two men were arrested by Uttarakhand police from Tamil Nadu for allegedly cheating people of Rs 12 crore after telling them that they had won money through a lucky draw in a popular TV show. The arrests were made by a Special Task Force of Uttarakhand Police from Tirunelveli following a complaint filed by an Army Havildar, police said on Thursday.

The complainant said he was informed on WhatsApp about having won Rs 25 lakh in the popular TV show on the basis of a lucky draw. He was made to deposit Rs 7 lakh into different bank accounts in the name of registration fee, bank fee and income tax but never received any money. When the mobile numbers used by the accused and their bank accounts were looked into, it was found that they belonged to Karnataka and Bihar circles, the police said. It was also found during the investigation that the accused had contacted the complainant using IP address of Pakistan. The cyber criminals had used 14 bank accounts of Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India and Bank of India. Transactions worth Rs 1 crore were done through these accounts within just three months. Two of the accused were identified by the STF as Vallinayagam and P Johnson. During the investigation, they revealed that they were dealers of a prestigious company and had links with other dealers of the firm in Sri Lanka and Dubai. Dealers of the firm in Dubai and Sri Lanka cheated people in the name of ''Kaun Banega Crorepati'' and gave them bank account numbers of the accused to deposit the money. When transactions were made into their accounts, they cut their commission of 3-5 per cent and sent the rest of the money to Sri Lanka and Dubai.

They also revealed that they were engaged in the crime for five to six years and had cheated people in different states of Rs 10-12 crore during the period, police said..

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

