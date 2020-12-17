Left Menu
BJP planning to dedicate birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee to farmers, PM Modi may address gathering

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to dedicate December 25, the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, to farmers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 20:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to dedicate December 25, the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, to farmers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may also speak on the issue of farm laws on the day. The party is taking steps to ensure that the government's farmer-welfare policies are conveyed to people in detail.

"What could be a better day to dedicate to farmers than birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The government has taken several welfare measures for farmers including Kisan Samman Nidhi and neem-coating of urea. If the PM speaks to the people directly, the message will reach the masses," a source said. Sources said that Kisan sammelans being held by BJP across the country were reviewed at a meeting attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and minister Piyush Goyal. The meeting was held at party office.

The Prime Minister has on different occasions spoken in favour of the three farm laws and how they would change the lives of farmers in the coming years. The Supreme Court is hearing pleas about farmers agitation. It asked the Central government on Thursday to explore the possibility of putting on hold the three farm laws, against which farmers are protesting at different borders of the national capital.

The government has maintained that it is ready to discuss unresolved issues on the three farm laws with the farmer unions. Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws-Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

