Woman police official found dead in friend's house

Bengaluru, Dec 17 (PTI): A Deputy Superintendent of Police was found hanging dead in her friend's house here on Thursday, police said. She had gone there for a party, the police said.

Four people have been detained in connection with the death of Lakshmi V (33), they said. The body has been sent for an autopsy, they said.

Lakshmi was a 2014 batch Karnataka Police Service officer who got her first posting in the CID, the police said. She got wedded to Naveen in 2012 who works in a private firm in Hyderabad and was staying in Bengaluru.

Reacting to the incident, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters that the case would be investigated to find the cause of the death. ''I have instructed higher officials to investigate,'' he said.

To a question on frustration and depression among police officials, Bommai said the department has programmes to help and support them if they have any personal problem. ''We have taken up confidence-building measures in the department on a larger-scale,'' he added.